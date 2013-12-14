By Michele Kambas
| LIMASSOL
LIMASSOL Cyprus Dec 14 A Danish-led task force
was being readied in Cyprus on Saturday to remove the first part
of Syria's deadly chemical stockpile, due before the end of this
year.
Under a deal worked out between the United States and
Russia, Syria will relinquish control of deadly toxins which can
be used to make sarin, VX gas and other lethal agents.
Denmark and Norway plan to use two cargo vessels to
transport the cargo out of the Syrian port city of Latakia,
escorted by two frigates of their respective navies, and deliver
it to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW) for destruction.
The deadliest chemicals in Syria's stockpile are due to be
shipped out of the country by the end of the year under an
agreement between Damascus and the OPCW, but the ongoing
conflict is complicating efforts to meet that deadline.
"The timing is another matter and it is related to a lot of
other uncertainties right now but we are preparing to be ready
as fast as possible. " said Commodore Torben Mikkelsen of
Denmark, Commander of the combined task force.
"My job right now is to prepare this task group, capable of
transporting chemical agents out of the port of Latakia in
Syria, to a so-far not identified destination for ongoing
further destruction of these chemical agents," he told
journalists in the Cypriot port of Limassol.
U.S. defence officials said earlier this month that sea
trials were planned of equipment which could neutralise the
deadly chemicals on board a merchant marine ship.
.
The technology, known as hydrolysis, turns dangerous toxins
into a low-toxicity liquid waste. Task force officials said a
harbour was needed for the cargo to be transferred for its final
destruction.
"I think the plan is we will be heading for a harbour where
we will meet an American ship and they have a field deployable
hydrolysis system on board and they will destroy them at sea,"
said Bjorn Schmidt, a chemist of the Danish Emergency Management
Agency who is a member of the mission.
The OPCW, was given the task of overseeing destruction of
Syria's chemical weapons stocks following a sarin gas attack on
the outskirts of Damascus which killed hundreds of people last
August.
The task force was bolstered by chemical experts and vessel
protection teams. Schmidt said that he believed in the "worst
case" scenario, about 500 tonnes of "priority 1 chemicals" -
those that can make sarin and VX - would be shifted out of
Syria.
"It (that size of estimate) is because we have the priority
1 chemicals which are those we want out.. But we are not aware
if it is actually going to happen, if they get all the packed
chemicals to the harbour, we don't know that yet," he said.
Officers said the task force would go "as many times as it
takes" to remove the toxins.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Patrick Graham)