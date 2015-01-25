AMMAN Jan 25 Syrian insurgents including
fighters from al Qaeda's Nusra Front, seized an important
government army base in the southwestern Deraa province on
Sunday, fighters who took part in the battle said.
The base, one of several used to pound rebel-held villages
and towns in southern Syria and along the frontier with Jordan,
lies at the heart of a heavily fortified zone which has formed a
southern line of defence protecting the capital, Damascus.
The fighters said hundreds of insurgents armed with rocket
launchers and anti-aircraft weapons had taken over the Brigade
82 base near the town of Sheikh Maskeen, close to the main
north-south highway between Damascus and Jordan.
"This advance will help us cut supply routes of the regime
forces in the south from their supplies in the north to be able
to eventually take over Deraa city," Colonel Saber Safar, a
leader of the First Army, a major faction of Western-backed
rebels in the "Southern Front" grouping, told Reuters by phone.
The rebel gain is the latest advance in the south, where
President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been on the defensive,
losing control of large areas of countryside as well as parts of
the border along with Israel near the Golan Heights, according
to regional military experts and diplomats.
Fighters said the capture of the base had helped them to
overrun most of the nearby town of Sheikh Maskeen, which they
have attacked several times in last few months, but failed to
seize.
The town is one of the main army supply routes to the city
of Deraa, along the border with Jordan that was mainly in
government hands.
The south is the last major stronghold of the mainstream,
anti-Assad opposition, who have been weakened elsewhere by the
expansion of the ultra-hardline Islamic State group in the east
and north, and gains by the Nusra Front in the northwest.
However, Nusra is fighting in the south alongside the
Western-backed groups, who have proved more united there than in
other parts of Syria.
In a separate development on Sunday, Islamist fighters
struck the Syrian capital with at least 38 rockets, killing
seven people, a monitoring group said, in one of heaviest
attacks on Damascus in over a year.
The Saudi-backed Islam Army had warned earlier that it would
hit back against an air strike last week in the eastern Ghouta
region near Damascus, in which more than 40 people were killed.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Crispian Balmer)