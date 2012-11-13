RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
GENEVA Nov 13 The Syrian Arab Red Crescent estimates that 2.5 million people are internally displaced within Syria by civil war, doubling the previous figure of 1.2 million used by aid agencies, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday.
"The figure they are using is 2.5 million. If anything, they believe it could be more, this is a very conservative estimate," Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing in Geneva.
"So people are moving, really on the run, hiding. They are difficult to count and access," she said.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.