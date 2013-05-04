* Banias is second alleged massacre on coast in three days
* Pictures online show piled corpes of adults, children
* Activists blame attack on paramilitaries loyal to Assad
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, May 4 Hundreds of Sunni Muslim families
fled the Syrian coastal town of Banias on Saturday after
fighters loyal to President Bashar al-Assad killed at least 62
people overnight and left bloodied and burned corpses piled in
the streets, activists said.
A pro-opposition monitoring group posted a video online
showing the mutilated bodies of 10 people it said were killed in
a southern district of Banias, half of them children.
Some lay in pools of blood and one toddler was covered in
burns, her clothes singed and her legs charred.
Pictures posted separately on social media by other
activists showed piles of bodies of men, women and children
dumped in stone alleyways.
The reports and images from Banias, a Mediterranean coastal
town lying beneath green hills, could not be independently
verified as the Syrian government restricts access to
independent media.
The killings took place two days after state forces and
pro-Assad militias killed at least 50 Sunnis in the nearby
village of Baida. Activists said the Baida death toll was likely
to rise to over 100 and possibly 200.
The U.S. government said on Saturday it was horrified by the
report of the Baida massacre and said the Syrian government was
stepping up violence against civilians.
The two-year-old uprising against four decades of Assad
family rule has been led by Syria's Sunni Muslim majority, and
sectarian clashes and alleged massacres have become increasingly
common in a conflict that has killed more than 70,000 people.
Minorities such as the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam, have largely stood behind Assad, an Alawite. They argue
that they are protecting Syria from Islamist militants.
Others say they begrudgingly support the regime out of fear
they would become victims of a Sunni backlash after more than 40
years of rule by Alawite-dominated elites.
Banias is a Sunni pocket in the midst of a large Alawite
enclave on Syria's Mediterranean coast, and activists in the
area accuse militias loyal to Assad of ethnic cleansing.
Hundreds of panicked Sunni families fled Ras al-Nabaa in the
south of Banias early on Saturday after the night of violence,
said Rami Abdelrahman, head of the monitoring group, the
British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
"But now the army is turning people back at the checkpoints
outside the town, telling them to go back to Banias, that
nothing is wrong. There are also announcements going out on
mosque loudspeakers telling people to return home."
A video posted online by other activists showed a pile of
nearly 20 bodies in Banias that they said were all from the same
family. Several women and nine children were among the dead.
ARMY "RESERVES" BLAMED
The Britain-based Observatory, which collects its
information from a network of activists across Syria and
residents, said the Banias attack was the work of the National
Defence Forces (NDF), a new paramilitary group made up mostly of
fighters from minorities that back Assad.
Trained and often directed by the military, the NDF
describes itself as a reserve for the army. It has taken over
the previously informal back-up role played by Alawite militias
known as shabbiha, accused of previous massacres of Sunnis.
The Observatory said it had documented the names of 50
people killed on Thursday in Baida, just outside Banias. It said
several women and children were among the dead.
In a statement, the U.S. State Department said it would "not
lose sight of the men, women, and children whose lives are being
so brutally cut short... We call on all responsible actors in
Syria to speak out against the perpetration of unlawful killings
against any group, regardless of faith or ethnicity."
Banias and Baida were the scene of some of the first
sectarian clashes in Syria in 2011, when shabbiha fighters
attacked peaceful Sunni street protesters in the first few
months of the uprising, killing several people.
The Sunni Islamist group Ahrar al-Sham published a video on
Saturday of its fighters launching rockets they said were aimed
at the village of Qurdaha. Qurdaha is the birthplace and burial
site of Hafez al-Assad, who ruled for over 30 years until his
death, when his son Bashar al-Assad took power.
Ahrar al-Sham said the attack was a response to the killings
in Baida and Banias. It was not possible to determine where the
rockets hit as Qurdaha is controlled by Assad's forces.
There have been no reports on the killings or rocket attacks
in Syria's official state media.
