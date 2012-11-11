* Syrian opposition form new umbrella National Coalition
* Popular preacher from Damascus chosen as its leader
* Group to seek international recognition
* International powers want opposition ready if Assad falls
By Rania El Gamal
DOHA, Nov 11 Syrian opposition leaders struck a
hard-won deal on Sunday under intense international pressure to
form a broad, new coalition to overthrow President Bashar
al-Assad and chose a popular Islamist activist to head the body.
Mouaz al-Khatib, a former imam at the famous Umayyad mosque
in Damascus, was voted as president. Riad Seif, who proposed the
initiative to form the new group, and female activist Suhair
al-Atassi were chosen as deputies.
Delegates, who had struggled for days in the Qatari capital
Doha to find the unity their Western and Arab backers have long
urged, said the coalition would ensure a voice for religious and
ethnic minorities and for the rebels fighting on the ground, who
have complained of being overlooked by exiled dissident groups.
Khatib, an Islamist moderate who fled Syria earlier this
year, is a soft-spoken preacher who reached out to minorities
early in the revolt. He once made a speech in the conservative
Sunni town of Douma, flanked by a prominent Christian and a
well-known Alawite.
Minorities, including Assad's Alawi sect, have largely
backed the authorities during the revolt, fearing that Islamists
from the Sunni majority will take over - fears fanned by Assad.
"(Khatib) is from Damascus and is a famous man from there. I
think this is a serious step against the regime, and a serious
step towards freedom," said George Sabra, head of the Syrian
National Council that U.S. and Qatari officials spent last week
persuading to accept the creation of a more inclusive new body.
Sabra also praised the choices of Seif and Atassi to the new
body, titled Syrian National Coalition for Opposition and
Revolutionary Forces: "They are very good representatives of
this project. They are activists in our revolution. Most of them
have made large sacrifices for the people inside the country."
RAPIDLY CHANGING CONFLICT
Khatib will automatically become the focal point for
opposition activities in a rapidly developing conflict in which
Washington and its allies have been concerned that a sudden
collapse of Assad's rule could see anti-Western militants
benefit from chaos to seize control of a large and pivotal
country at the heart of the Middle East.
The new body will seek to become the sole address for
military and humanitarian aid to Syria, though the United States
has made clear it will not shift from its position of no direct
military intervention.
Officials from the United States and Qatar, the tiny Gulf
emirate whose oil and gas wealth has helped fund the
20-month-old uprising, had lost faith in the SNC, which they saw
as disconnected from events on the ground and riven by disputes.
Qatar and Turkey, which has also been at the forefront of
international efforts to bring down Assad, issued a call for
full international backing for the new body.
"Trust us that we will strive from now on to have this new
body recognised completely by all parties... as the sole
legitimate representative of the Syrian people," Qatar's Prime
Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim told reporters after Khatib was
elected in the Doha Sheraton hotel.
The Arab League is expected to allow the group to take over
Syria's representation on that inter-governmental body - from
which Assad was suspended. Efforts to win wider international
recognition, including at the United Nations, could follow.
Turkey's foreign minister said the formation of the National
Coalition meant the opposition was no longer divided.
"The friends of Syria... should support this agreement...
There is no excuse anymore," Ahmed Davutoglu said. "All those
who support the rightful struggle of the Syrian people should
declare clear support for this agreement and be more active."
DETAILS REMAIN
Delegates said there would be specific representation for
women and ethnic Kurds as well as for Christians and Alawites,
but some had not yet fully signed on.
Delegates said Kurdish activists would give their full
approval in coming days after consultations but that a third
deputy president could be appointed from among the minority.
"Everybody agreed to sign. But the Kurds need 48 hours to
get approval from their leadership," said Bassem Said Ishak, who
said Khatib's Islamist hue would not trouble Western backers.
Under the agreement outlined in Doha, the SNC will be among
groups to have seats in an assembly of 55 to 60 members under a
president, two deputies and a secretary general, all of whom may
be elected later on Sunday. The SNC will have up to 22 seats.
SNC member Wael Merza said a number of consensus candidates
were already likely to gain seats, including leftist Haytham
al-Maleh, the Muslim Brotherhood's Ali Sadreddine al-Bayanouni
and Munzer Makhous, a prominent Alawite from Assad's sect which
has largely backed Assad in an increasingly sectarian conflict.
"We are open to all the real opposition powers that have
weight, influence and the same aims as the Coalition to bring
down the regime and establish a democratic Syria," Merza said.
In marathon talks that lasted into the early hours of Sunday
in Doha, the SNC had threatened to pull out of the initiative
altogether. The Qatari prime minister and United Arab Emirates
foreign minister came personally to try to persuade them,
insisting that a deal would secure international backing.
"The SNC agreed only under pressure. They only want to
monopolise representing the revolution," one source said. "They
were given a deadline of 10 a.m. today to either come join or
risk it being announced without them."
The SNC's leadership repeatedly rejected criticisms over the
past week in Doha, saying the body was reforming internally,
holding its first leadership election - as opposed to appointing
leaders as in the past - and bringing in more youth activists.
But some Council members quit over what they said was
Islamist domination of the SNC and the failure of women to win
any seats on its general secretariat in voting last week. The
Muslim Brotherhood gave its backing to the unity initiative.
Delegates said the coalition would try to form a 10-member
transitional government in the coming weeks - along the lines of
Libya's Transitional National Council, which was formed during
last year's uprising and took power when Muammar Gaddafi fell.
Rebels have been at the mercy of Assad's air force, putting
them at a critical disadvantage. The conflict has cost more than
38,000 lives and threatens to spill into neighbouring countries.