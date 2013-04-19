* Aid needs mount as conflict drags on
* Numbers needing aid "are terrifying" -UN refugee chief
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, April 19 Most of the contributions to
the U.N.-led aid effort in Syria's two-year-long civil war have
come from critics and enemies of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, while his supporters Russia and China have given
little, aid sources say.
The United Nations has been working off an estimate of $1.5
billion for its Syria funding needs, but that figure is already
looking much too low, with refugee numbers far ahead of
forecasts and no end in sight to the fighting.
U.N. High Commissioner of Refugees Antonio Guterres has said
almost half of Syria's 20.8 million people will rely on aid by
the end of 2013.
"These figures are terrifying," Guterres, head of the
refugee agency UNHCR, warned the U.N. Security Council on
Thursday.
The UNHCR says China so far has given $1 million for Syrian
refugees in Turkey, while the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP),
which already needs almost $20 million a week to feed Syrians,
says it has not yet received anything from China.
Russia has given $2 million for UNHCR's operations worldwide
and $7.5 million to WFP during since the Syrian conflict began.
The vast majority of the pledges and donations that the U.N.
has received have come from Assad's critics, with Kuwait, the
United States and European Union making the biggest donations.
Syria's neighbours Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq have
also borne a huge burden of refugees. Turkey has provided more
than $750 million of assistance to refugees, Guterres said.
CHINA SAYS TAKES SITUATION SERIOUSLY
Asked to explain its comparatively low contribution to the
U.N. appeal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying
said on Friday that China was taking the humanitarian situation
very seriously.
"We share in the suffering of the Syrian people. We have
been taking practical actions to assist the Syrian people. China
will continue to provide assistance to the Syrian people within
our ability," she said, without giving any figures.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich said Russia provided aid to Syria through both
international humanitarian organisations and bilateral channels.
"We are among the 20 biggest donors to Syria, with a volume
of targeted contributions of more than $7 million in 2012. In
the current year, Russia plans to earmark more than $3 million
for these aims, and we provide solid humanitarian support to
states bordering Syria," he told a weekly news briefing.
Russia and China, Assad allies, have been engaged in the so
far fruitless diplomatic peace process for Syria, along with the
United States, the European Union and several Gulf Arab states.
But senior U.N. officials are reluctant to suggest Moscow
and Beijing should do more to sort out the humanitarian crisis.
"I would not say they are doing as much as they can, but I
would not say they are not cooperating," said Rashid Khalikov,
director of the Geneva office of the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Bruce Aylward, assistant director general of the World
Health Organization, said the aid effort was based on a common
obligation and no country had a particular duty to pay.
"We would be terrified if we would talk about apportioning
moral responsibility for responding to the humanitarian crisis
that we're facing, not just in Syria but in any situation," he
told a news conference on Thursday.
"We're really looking for support across the board for this,
and we are speaking very loudly to all communities, all
countries, in trying to mobilise that support."
Aylward was the only one of nine senior U.N. officials at
the news conference, which was called to laud Kuwait for making
good on a $300 million pledge, to respond to a question about
China and Russia's contributions to the U.N. appeal.
Guterres later told Reuters that he agreed with Aylward but
declined to say China and Russia should pay more.
"We are asking everyone. And they gave the contributions
they gave," he said, without elaborating.
(Additionial reporting by Thomas Grove and Gabriela Baczynska
in Moscow and Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing; Editing by Stephanie
Nebehay and Michael Roddy)