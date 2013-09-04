WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Prowling the skies of
Pakistan and Yemen, armed drones are America's weapon of choice
in its war against al Qaeda, but they are unlikely to play a
major role in any U.S. strike against Syria, underscoring the
limitations of unmanned aircraft.
Drones do not have the capability for air-to-air combat and
would be vulnerable to Syria's defense system of surface-to-air
missiles and radar which can track and shoot down warplanes,
never mind slower-moving drones.
The Hellfire missiles generally carried by drones also lack
the firepower of a cruise missile, which is considered the
likely weapon for any limited U.S. strike against President
Bashar al-Assad's forces. Washington blames Assad's government
for a chemical weapons attack near Damascus last month.
"It's well-known that the Syrian air defense system is
robust," a U.S. defense official said. "Drones, like any other
(aerial) platform, are vulnerable to integrated air defenses."
Used for protecting American troops in largely uncontested
air space in Iraq and Afghanistan, and killing terrorism
suspects in Pakistan and Yemen, drones can be remotely piloted
from bases in the United States, avoiding risk to the lives of
U.S. military personnel operating them.
U.S. drone strikes in Pakistan and Yemen increased
dramatically under President Barack Obama and the pilotless
aerial vehicles have become a key part of the fight against al
Qaeda. The United States has also used them over Afghanistan,
Somalia, Libya and Iraq, and this year received approval to base
drones in Niger.
However, the situation in Syria is not suited to the use of
armed drones - not at least for the moment.
"If we don't control the air space then they (armed
drones)are slow, they are noisy, they are very easy to shoot
right out of the sky. They are really not all that useful when
it comes to states like Syria," said Audrey Kurth Cronin, a
public policy professor at George Mason University.
The armed drones generally carry Hellfire missiles which
have a 20-pound warhead, although some of the larger models can
drop a 500-pound bomb.
By contrast, Tomahawk missiles carry a much bigger punch
with a 1,000-pound warhead and fly just below the speed of
sound, making them less vulnerable to air defenses.
The United States has four guided missile destroyers in the
eastern Mediterranean Sea which can carry Tomahawk missiles,
which have a range of about 1,000 miles (1,610 km).
SOME DRONES ON BORDER
If Syrian air defenses were hit in a U.S. strike, then
drones could be used for surveillance and perhaps targeted
strikes, although bringing them in at a later point could signal
a more protracted engagement than Obama has suggested he is
seeking in Syria, analysts said.
The U.S. Air Force has remotely piloted aircraft at the
Incirlik Air Base in Turkey but U.S. officials would not discuss
their mission.
They have been used in the past for surveillance along the
Turkish-Syrian border, but it is not clear whether they are
currently conducting surveillance inside Syria.
The United States also operates the RQ-170 Sentinel spy
drone. The surveillance plane has a bat-wing, radar-evading
shape, but its shortcomings were evident in 2011 when one
crash-landed in Iran. Iran claimed to have taken control of the
drone and forced it down, but U.S. officials denied that.
"We think of drones as a substitute for a stealth bomber or
something - and they are not at all," said Daniel Byman, a
Middle East security expert at the Brookings Institution.
While much has been made of Assad's network of Russian-made
surface-to-air missiles, some experts say the effectiveness of
the air defenses may have been overplayed.
"One of the problems that everybody has is that nobody
really knows what the Syrian system can do," said Anthony
Cordesman, a security analyst at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies.
