Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
AMMAN Syrian rebels seized a town near the Iraqi border in the eastern oil producing province of Hasakah on Thursday, taking a main defensive position from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on the road to the provincial capital, rebels said.
Omar Abu Laila, a spokesman for the eastern command of the rebel Free Syrian Army, said rebel units including fighters of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra front were now in control of al-Shaddadeh, 46 km (30 miles) south of Hasakah city, after overrunning state security and military intelligence compounds.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
HAVANA Cuba and the United States have dramatically reduced the rate of human trafficking since reaching a landmark accord in January but risk losing those gains if the two neighbours fail to resume high-level talks, Cuban Interior Ministry officials said in an exclusive interview.