* Follows tank-backed ground offensive
* City is capital of oil-producing province
* Rebels have seized swathes of region
AMMAN, June 14 The Syrian army fired heavy
artillery on the city of Deir al-Zor on Thursday, killing at
least 11 people after a ground offensive met heavy resistance in
the capital of the oil-producing province, opposition sources
said.
The overnight barrage from nearby hills followed the
withdrawal of hundreds of troops backed by tanks that had
entered the city on Wednesday to root out rebels, the sources
said. About 200 people were wounded in the shelling, they said.
A main oil pipeline from Deir al-Zor province feeds Syria's
two refineries, in the city of Homs and an export terminal on
the Mediterranean. Large swathes of the province have fallen
into rebel hands in the past few months.
"Deir al-Zor was hit by a few artillery rounds during the
first army attack on the city back in August, but this is the
first time we have seen sustained shelling," said a source at a
hospital in the city, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"Two rebels were among those killed. The rest of the
casualties were mostly civilians."
Syria has restricted media access since the start of the
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in March 2011, making
it hard to verify accounts from authorities or activists.
The shelling damaged dozens of houses on Port Saeed street
and in the al-Jubeila neighbourhood, where a Ministry of Finance
department building was hit, opposition campaigners said.
Two rounds fell on the site of regular rallies against Assad
in the al-Hamidiyeh neighbourhood, but no protesters were there,
the sources said.
Insurgents fought back against the ground offensive on
Wednesday with rocket-propelled grenades, hitting four armoured
vehicles. Saleh al-Shohat, a rebel commander, was killed by tank
fire, they said.
In the past week Free Syrian Army fighters have attacked
roadblocks and tanks on the road from Deir al-Zor to the Iraqi
border, killing or wounding dozens of troops and destroying
several tanks and armoured personnel carriers, opposition
sources said.
The government has lost control of parts of the province as
alliances between Assad's ruling elite - from the Alawite
minority - and Sunni tribes have collapsed, leaving the army
with stretched supply lines, opposition sources and diplomats
said.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Pravin Char)