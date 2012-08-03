AMMAN Aug 3 Syrian rebels seized a security
headquarters in the oil-producing province of Deir al-Zor on
Friday, killing 13 security personnel in battles to control a
major highway leading to Iraq, a rebel spokesman said.
President Bashar al-Assad's forces have lost control over
large swathes of Deir al-Zor in the last two months, but troops
still surround the provincial capital, pounding the city with
artillery and from the air.
On Friday evening, the rebels stormed a complex for
political security and other buildings near the town of
al-Mayadeen, halfway between the provincial capital and the
border with Iraq, said Omar Abu Laila, a spokesman for the
Eastern Military Revolt Council.
He said several security personnel had defected over the
last few days and that "13 who remained defending the complex"
had been killed.
Three intelligence agents were captured, he added.
"The fighters are now in control of the outpost," Abu Laila
said by phone from the province. "There is still one army
outpost and an artillery position under the control of the
regime near Mayadeen."
Another rebel source said the rebels were trying to cut off
the army's highway supply line to the town of Albu Kamal on the
border with Iraq. Opposition fighters briefly took over a
crossing point last month but withdrew when the Iraqi
authorities closed the border from their side.
Deir al-Zor is a tribal Sunni Muslim region on the
Eurphrates river that cuts through the country's eastern desert.
An alliance forged by Assad's father, the late President
Hafez al-Assad, and Deir al-Zor tribes disintegrated when Assad
sent tanks a year ago into urban areas of the province to put
down pro-democracy demonstrations.