US STOCKS-Wall St at record levels despite tepid jobs report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
CAIRO Dec 29 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Saturday his country supported the Syrian revolution and that President Bashar al-Asasd's administration had no place in Syria's future.
"There is no place for the current regime in the future of Syria," Mursi, an Islamist, said during a televised speech to Egypt's Shura Council, or upper house of parliament.
Assad has been losing ground to rebels waging a 21-month-old uprising. Egyptians ousted their longtime authoritarian president, Hosni Mubarak, in a popular revolt in February 2011. Mursi won office in a free election earlier this year.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy stocks due to lower oil prices and a drop in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.