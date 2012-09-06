BEIRUT, Sept 6 Syria condemned on Thursday calls
by Egypt's president for change in the country, which is
battling a 17-month-old uprising against Bashar al-Assad, saying
they amounted to blatant interference in its internal affairs.
The foreign ministry said President Mohamed Mursi's comments
to a meeting of Arab ministers in Cairo were a "clear attack on
the right of the Syrian people to choose their future by
themselves, without foreign interference".
"What Mursi said is media incitement which aims to fuel the
violence in Syria. This is no different from other governments
who support the armed terrorist groups with money and weapons
and training and shelter, making them partners in Syria's
bloodshed," the foreign ministry statement said.
Egypt's new Islamist president said on Wednesday the time
had come in Syria "for change and not wasting time speaking of
reform". In a speech which also touched on the revolt in Egypt,
he said Syrian authorities "must take into account the lessons
of recent and ancient history".
Mursi, who was the once-banned Muslim Brotherhood's
candidate in the election which followed the overthrow last year
of Hosni Mubarak, formally resigned from the group when he won
the presidency in June. Syria's Brotherhood has been a major
element in the revolt against President Assad.
The Syrian statement said Mursi's comments reflected "the
views of a group that has no grasp of the history shared by the
Egyptian and Syrian people".