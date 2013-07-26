GENEVA, July 26 Egyptian authorities have
arbitrarily arrested and detained Syrian refugees as sentiment
against them grows, the United Nations refugee agency said on
Friday.
The climate of hostility has increased since the Egyptian
army seized power this month, human rights groups say. More than
90,000 Syrians are believed to have come to Egypt to escape the
civil war, now in its third year.
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokeswoman
Melissa Fleming said Syrians had been accused of taking part in
protests supporting Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, who was
toppled by the army on July 3.
The UNHCR had requested access to 85 detained Syrians and
assurances that they will not be returned to Syria, she told a
news briefing.
"There were a few who were arrested for alleged violent acts
during protests. We're not sure what the charges are for the
others," she said.
Mursi last month announced he was cutting off diplomatic
ties with Syria, and some of his Sunni Muslim followers had
talked of waging holy war against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, who is backed by Shi'ite Muslim Iran and the Lebanese
Shi'ite Hezbollah militia.
The new army-backed administration in Cairo has distanced
itself from Mursi's position.
But Egyptian media and television have made "disturbing"
statements against Syrians, Fleming said.
"We're obviously very concerned when big public
communications machines like television are behind some of this
rhetoric that is very xenophobic," she said.
The hostile environment has led to surge in the number of
Syrians already in Egypt approaching UNHCR to register as
refugees, she said. The government estimates that there are up
to 300,000 Syrians currently residing in the country, she added.
The Egyptian government has introduced entry requirements
for Syrians, requiring that visas and security clearance be
issued prior to travel to Egypt, the agency said.
Flights carrying Syrians have been turned back from airports
in Egypt to Damascus and Latakia in Syria, she said. Some 476
Syrians had been deported or denied entrance to Egypt since the
new measures were put in place on July 8.
"UNHCR has appealed to the government to consider at least
allowing women, children and the elderly to enter the country
without the visa restrictions," Fleming said.
