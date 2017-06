Residents walk near debris from damaged buildings after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Daria near Damascus November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi al-Derani/Shaam News Network/Handout

CAIRO EgyptAir is suspending all its flights to Damascus because of the "deterioration of the security situation" around the airport, Egypt's official news agency reported on Thursday.

The next flight to the Syrian capital, which had been due to depart on Friday, would now not fly, the agency said.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair)