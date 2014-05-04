BEIRUT May 4 A Syrian court said on Sunday it
had accepted requests from President Bashar al-Assad and two
other candidates to be nominated to run in a presidential
election next month.
Assad's challengers are unlikely to pose a serious threat to
the president in the June 3 vote, which his international
opponents and the rebels fighting to overthrow him have
dismissed as a farce.
Syria's opposition leaders in exile are barred from standing
by a constitutional clause requiring candidates to have lived in
the country continuously for 10 years.
The constitution also says candidates must have the backing
of 35 members of the pro-Assad parliament, effectively ruling
out dissenting voices from the campaign.
The Supreme Constitutional Court had accepted nomination
requests from Assad as well as Hassan Abdallah al-Nouri and
lawmaker Maher Abdel-Hafiz Hajjar, court spokesman Majid Khadra
said in statements broadcast on state television.
He said those whose requests had been rejected had a right
to appeal to the court from May 5 until May 7.
Authorities have not said how they will hold the vote in a
country where six million people have been displaced and large
swathes of territory remain outside government control.
Another 2.5 million refugees have fled Syria, many smuggling
themselves across the frontier to avoid Assad's security forces.
Election commission head Hisham al-Shaar was quoted by
Syria's Al-Watan newspaper on Monday as saying Syrians who had
left the country illegally would not be eligible to vote
Syria's conflict started over three years ago as a peaceful
protest movement calling for reforms but descended into civil
war after a government crackdown.
The government has lost swathes of territory to rebels,
especially in the country's north and east, although it has
maintained control over much of Syria's centre and Mediterranean
coast.
