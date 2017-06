ANKARA, June 26 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Ankara's rational response to Syria's shooting down of a Turkish warplane should not be mistaken for weakness, warning Turkey's wrath was as strong as its friendship was valuable.

Turkey was totally in the right over Syria's "downing of an unarmed reconnaissance jet in international air space" last week, Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament.

