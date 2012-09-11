By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 11
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 11 As the fighting in Syria
gets worse, forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
rebels determined to oust him are committing an increasing
number of violations of international humanitarian law, the EU
humanitarian chief said on Tuesday.
"This is an asymmetrical war, and there is a degree of
expansion of violation of international humanitarian law on both
sides that seems to be escalating," Kristalina Georgieva, the
European Union's commissioner for international cooperation,
humanitarian aid and crisis response, told reporters.
"This is why it's so important to say in the simplest
possible way: 'No, you cannot do that, or if you do it, there
will be consequences,'" she said after meeting with Anthony
Lake, head of the U.N. children's fund UNICEF.
The Syrian government and allied militia have been accused
by the United Nations and Western governments of numerous
large-scale massacres, though the rebels are also facing
allegations of mass killings.
Amateur video posted on You Tube on Monday showed images of
20 dead Syrian soldiers, blindfolded and handcuffed, after they
were apparently executed in the northern city of Aleppo.
Georgieva said that many of the rebels were likely unaware
that they, like the government forces, were obligated to comply
with international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
But ignorance of legal obligations would be no excuse when the
war was over, she said.
UNICEF's Lake said that rebels and government forces alike
should be held accountable for any war crimes they commit during
the conflict.
"There must be no impunity for anyone on either side," Lake
said.
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Monday that
justice would eventually catch up with anyone on either side of
the Syrian conflict who was guilty of war crimes.
The United Nations has said that over 20,000 people have
been killed in the 18-month conflict in Syria. Syrian opposition
groups say that more than 27,000 have died.
The United Nations has said that the better-armed government
forces and their allies have killed more people than the rebels,
though neither side has clean hands in a conflict that is now
widely seen as a full-scale civil war.
Both Georgieva and Lake appealed for humanitarian pauses in
the fighting to allow humanitarian access to conflict zones and
evacuation of the most vulnerable elements of the Syrian
population - children, the elderly and women - who have been
bearing the brunt of the attacks on civilian areas.