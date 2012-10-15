* EU agrees new Syria sanctions

* Arms industry, officials targeted

BRUSSELS Oct 15 European Union governments tightened sanctions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday over his government's violence against rebels, agreeing new restrictions against the country' arms industry and other measures.

The new round of measures, the EU's 19th against Damascus, complement an embargo on arms sales to Syria imposed last year and come at a time when Assad is showing no sign of easing his violent response to a popular rebellion against his rule.

The prohibitions include a ban on importing Syrian weapons to Europe, transporting them anywhere or supplying any financial services such as insurance to fund purchases of Syrian arms.

"No EU citizens or companies must be involved in Syrian military cooperation with third countries, which could benefit the Syrian regime," EU foreign ministers said in a statement after a meeting to discuss policy issues in Luxembourg.

The EU also denied Syrian airlines access to its airports, bolstering a ban on cargo flights to Europe.

Twenty eight Syrians were added to a list of those targeted by EU asset freezes and travel bans, bringing the total number of people facing such sanctions to 181.

The ministers also expressed concern over the spillover of the Syrian crisis to Turkey and called on all sides to prevent any escalation of conflict between Damascus and Ankara.

Turkey has banned all Syrian aircraft from its air space in recent days. Last week, Ankara forced down a Syrian airliner en route from Moscow, accusing it of carrying Russian munitions for Assad's military, and earlier in the month Syrian shells struck near a border town in Turkey killing five civilians.

"The European Union remains deeply concerned by the spill-over effects of the Syrian crisis in neighbouring countries in terms of security and stability," the ministers said.

"The EU strongly condemns the shelling by Syrian forces of the Turkish territory," they said. "The EU calls on all to prevent escalation." (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Jon Hemming)