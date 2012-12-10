* Friends of Syria meet on Wednesday in Marrakesh
* EU calls on opposition to deliver on human rights
By Justyna Pawlak and Sebastian Moffett
BRUSSELS, Dec 10 EU foreign ministers, meeting
the leader of the Syrian opposition on Monday, moved towards
full recognition of a new coalition ahead of a diplomatic
gathering aimed at bolstering aid for rebels fighting President
Bashar al-Assad.
In part because of concerns about the presence of radical
Islamists among the rebels, the European Union did not offer
full recognition to the Syrian National Coalition (SNC), as
Britain and France have. The bloc also has called on the
grouping to become more inclusive.
But the EU offered to "continue engaging with and to support
the Coalition" as it worked towards creating "a credible
alternative to the current regime" of President Bashar al-Assad.
"It is the right time to upgrade the SNC today," German
Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle told reporters in Brussels,
where foreign ministers had gathered.
"We think it will be an important means to promote the
process of erosion in the regime of Assad."
Recent steps towards full recognition show how the formation
of a united Syrian opposition has galvanised overseas support
for the rebels.
Mouaz Alkhatib, a popular Damascene preacher, was in
Brussels ahead of the Friends of Syria meeting scheduled for
Wednesday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is expected to
announce Washington's backing for the new Syrian coalition at
that meeting.
Alkhatib said he expected to get a decision on Wednesday
from the EU over whether it would recognise the coalition as the
sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people.
"This is under discussion because the European countries
each have their own point of view and they are debating the
issue," he told reporters after he left midway through the
ministers' meeting. "They will give the final answer in
Marrakesh."
The EU - whose leaders on Monday received the Nobel Peace
Prize for its promotion of stability and democracy - reminded
Alkhatib of his responsibilities.
"The EU encourages the Coalition ... to remain committed to
the respect of the principles of human rights, inclusivity,
democracy and engaging with all opposition groups and all
sections of Syrian civil society," the ministers said in a
statement.
Alkhatib gave them "some very clear assurances about the
inclusivity of the National Coalition", according to British
Foreign Secretary William Hague.
These assurances included the coalition's desire to
represent all people living in Syria, and included references to
Kurds and Christians living there, he said.
"I've urged him to once again make very clear the commitment
of the national coalition to all the things the Assad regime is
not committed to," Hague said, adding that this meant
commitments "to human rights, to international humanitarian law,
to democracy and freedom for the people of Syria".
REVIEW SANCTIONS
Pushed by Britain, the EU decided at the end of November to
review sanctions on Syria every three months instead of every
year to make it easier in future to equip the rebels.
The sanctions include an embargo on the supply of arms to
the country, imposed to prevent the flow of weapons to Assad's
forces. The new, shorter review period will allow the EU to look
at amendments to the embargo to possibly allow the supply of
non-lethal equipment to the Syrian rebels.
Ministers discussed possible supplies on Monday, but Greece
said it would oppose any such move, said one EU diplomat.
The EU has said in the past that it would support taking
action against war crimes and crimes against humanity in Syria
to the International Criminal Court. However, ministers decided
on Monday that such a move could complicate their work with the
new opposition for now, the diplomat said.