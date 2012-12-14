* "Inaction and indifference are not options" - Cameron
* Discussion on EU arms embargo to continue in coming weeks
By Justyna Pawlak and Peter Griffiths
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 All options are on the table to
support the Syrian opposition fighting President Bashar
al-Assad, European Union leaders said on Friday, raising the
possibility that non-lethal military equipment or even arms
could eventually be supplied.
In their strongest statement of support for the Syrian
opposition since the uprising began more than 20 months ago, EU
leaders instructed their foreign ministers to assess all
possibilities to increase the pressure on Assad.
Britain's David Cameron pushed for an early review of the
arms embargo against Syria to potentially open the way to supply
equipment to the rebels in the coming months, but Germany and
others were more reluctant and blocked any quick move.
But there was widespread agreement that whatever action can
be taken under current legislation should be pursued, and the
arms embargo would still be reviewed at a later stage.
"I want a very clear message to go to President Assad that
nothing is off the table," Cameron told reporters at the end of
a two-day EU summit. "I want us to work with the opposition ...
so that we can see the speediest possible transition in Syria.
"There is no single simple answer, but inaction and
indifference are not options."
Officials said that Britain and France were keen for further
discussion on lifting the arms embargo, to open the way for
non-lethal assistance, at least initially.
That could be discussed as soon as Jan. 28, when EU foreign
ministers will hold their next meeting in Brussels.
But Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel was far more cautious
than Cameron, saying it was too soon to change the arms embargo.
"We are all convinced that there must be a political change
in Syria, that the future of Syria is without Assad," she told
reporters. "If it comes to a change of power and departure of
Assad, then there must be a respect of human rights and
protection of minorities."
But when it comes to arms or assistance with non-lethal
equipment, she said it had not explicitly been discussed at the
summit, saying it would be left up to foreign ministers.
"The foreign ministers are to discuss how to help the
opposition ... Nothing has been decided as far as a loosening of
the arms embargo goes," she said.
The EU's support for the Syrian opposition comes amid
reports of gains for rebels fighting Assad's forces. Even Russia
- an ally and arms supplier to Assad - has conceded there is the
possibility of a rebel victory.
On Monday, EU foreign ministers had moved closer towards
full recognition of the opposition Syrian National Coalition
(SNC), after they met leader Mouaz Alkhatib in Brussels.
Pushed by Britain, the bloc decided in late November to
review sanctions on Syria every three months instead of every
year as previously, in order to make it easier for EU countries
to equip the rebels.
The current embargo on the supply of arms to the country was
imposed to prevent the flow of weapons to Assad's forces. The
new, shorter review period will allow the EU to look at
amendments that might allow the supply of non-lethal equipment
to the rebels.