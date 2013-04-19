* EU plans to ease oil embargo to help Syrian rebels
* More economic relief needed, energy supplies sought
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, April 19 The European Union's plan to
ease an oil embargo to help Syrian rebels is a "pragmatic
experiment" that could lead to further lifting of sanctions to
tilt the balance of the conflict against President Bashar
al-Assad, a senior EU official said on Friday.
Next week, EU governments will allow purchases of oil from
the opposition, as part of a broader effort to help rebels
waging a two-year uprising against Assad in which an estimated
70,000 people have died. The conflict is broadly in stalemate.
The rebels have complained to the United Nations bodies, the
official said, that sanctions - imposed in response to Assad's
brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests - are hurting
civilians and asked for wide-ranging economic help.
"This is a response to strong criticism that our sanctions
are blindly hitting the regime but also the civilian population.
This wasn't our intention," the official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
More sanctions relief would be in store if the easing of the
oil embargo is successful, he said. "If it works, we may try to
go further. This is a bit of a pragmatic experiment."
The rebels have gained control over some of Syria's
oil-producing territory, including in the eastern provinces of
Hasakah and Deir al-Zor, although these areas remain vulnerable
to shelling and air strikes by government forces.
Oil sales could give the rebels much-needed cash for
infrastructure repairs and to build up local governance, and,
possibly, to fund purchases of arms.
But experts say immediate economic benefit to the rebels may
be limited, largely because European companies may be reluctant
to wade into the conflict and the rebels will struggle to prop
up battered infrastructure to ship oil out.
The official sidestepped such concerns, and said that
although the conflict in Syria was showing no sign of abating,
there was "some kind of control when it came to exporting
energy".
The official said the EU would also look into ways to
address energy shortages in rebel-held areas. "That's perhaps
what we should focus on," he said. "What people need is
electricity."
International organisations, as well as the EU, keep close
contacts with rebel representatives regarding such issues at a
coordination centre set up in a southern Turkish town of
Gaziantep near the Syrian border, he said.
"If opposition-held areas can in due course start producing
oil, or need to consume it, then it is reasonable that we would
help them," a British diplomat said. "We need to be helping
economic development in these areas. This is the kind of thing
where we need to continue keeping sanctions under review."
Other EU diplomats said that in the coming weeks, EU
governments would examine the possibility of easing trade
sanctions to help rebel groups, focusing on trade credits and
opening the possibility for banking with Europe.
So far, European governments have moved cautiously in
helping the Syrian rebels, amid concerns of fragmentation and
the presence of militant Islamists in their ranks.
(Additional reporting by Ethan Bilby; Editing by Jon Hemming)