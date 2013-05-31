BRUSSELS May 31 European banks will be able to
open branches and accounts in Syria for use by the opposition,
European Union governments decided on Friday, relaxing economic
sanctions to help the rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad.
The decision comes days after the European Union lifted its
arms embargo on Syria to allow weapons deliveries to the
opposition, in hopes of tilting the balance of the two-year
conflict in which more than 80,000 people have died.
The EU hopes that by providing access to financial services
it can help the rebels fund humanitarian aid and restore basic
utilities.
Aid is urgently needed in parts of Syria. The Red Cross has
said some areas of the country are a landscape of "devastation
and destruction".
Civilians have been cut off from water, electricity and
life-saving medical supplies, particularly in rebel-held areas
targeted by air strikes and ballistic missiles.
Under the new EU rules, which go into effect on Saturday, EU
governments will be able to authorise banking services in Syria
if the opposition has been consulted and the contacts do not
contravene asset freezes imposed on Syrian companies or
officials.
The U.S. government has already allowed American citizens,
companies and banks to send money to the Syrian rebels,
exempting them from sanctions imposed at the start of Assad's
violent crackdown on anti-government protests.
The EU has also allowed European companies to buy oil from
the Syrian rebels, although experts say any tangible economic
benefit of such decisions may be far off because importers will
likely be reluctant to wade into a war zone.
