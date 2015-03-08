* Accused of being intermediary for oil deals
* Denies claim, says EU has no proof
* EU says Haswani has close ties to Syrian regime
BRUSSELS/BEIRUT, March 8 The European Union has
imposed sanctions on a Syrian businessman who it says bought oil
for the Syrian government from Islamic State militants who have
seized wide areas of the country including its oil-producing
regions.
The businessman, George Haswani, denied the accusation. He
told Reuters by phone that the European Union had no evidence to
back up the claim and should instead look for intermediaries he
said were smuggling oil to Turkey on Islamic State's behalf.
Islamic State has seized much of eastern and northern Syria,
including areas at the borders with Iraq and Turkey, declaring
the territories part of its "caliphate".
Adding to its list of sanctions on supporters of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, the EU said Haswani worked as an
intermediary to agree oil contracts between Syria and Islamic
State.
"George Haswani provides support (for) and benefits from the
regime through his role as a middleman in deals for the purchase
of oil from ISIL (Islamic State) by the Syrian regime," the EU
said in its official journal without detailing how it reached
its conclusion.
"He has close ties to the Syrian regime," the EU said,
adding that Haswani also goes by the names Al Hasawani and
Heswani.
Haswani's HESCO Engineering & Construction Co is a major
business in Syria, the EU said. Haswani said his company builds
oil and gas installations, and had worked in Algeria, the United
Arab Emirates and Sudan.
Haswani told Reuters his company was currently building a
gas installation in an area of central Syria that falls under
Islamic State influence, adding "this is maybe how these
fantasies were constructed".
Western officials have often accused the government of
buying oil from Islamic State, but the EU announcement contains
some of the most detailed public accusations to date and was
welcomed by Britain's Foreign Minister Philip Hammond.
"This listing gives yet another indication that Assad's
'war' on ISIL is a sham and that he supports them financially,"
Hammond said in a statement.
Haswani said he would sue the European Union.
Damascus accuses the Turkish government, which is hostile to
Assad, of supporting Islamic State in different ways, including
by allowing it to smuggle contraband out of northern Syria.
Turkey denies the accusations.
A February report by the Paris-based Financial Action Task
Force said that Islamic State had generated large amounts of
money by appropriating oil fields and from criminal activity
such as theft and extortion.
The United Nations Security Council, meanwhile, has
threatened sanctions against anyone buying oil from Islamic
State.
In November the U.N. estimated the group's revenue from oil
ranged between $846,000 and $1.6 million a day.
Degrading the group's financial resources is one aspect of a
campaign led by the United States to destroy Islamic State,
ranging from military attacks to counter-propaganda.
Though the Syrian government has been launching its own air
strikes against Islamic State, Washington has rejected the idea
of partnering with Damascus in the fight against Islamic State.
It describes Assad as part of the problem.
The EU's sanctions were extended to a total of 13 people and
organisations, including Haswani, adding to a previous list of
more than 200 individuals and 60 entities.
Those on the list have their assets in the EU frozen and are
barred from entry to the bloc.
Some EU states have pressed for more dialogue with Assad,
who has survived four years of armed revolt and now faces an
enemy, in the form of Islamic State, whom Western powers also
want to defeat.
But the bloc's main military powers, France and Britain,
oppose restoring relations with Damascus.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Laila Bassam in
Beirut; editing by Jason Neely)