BRUSSELS, July 23 The European Union tightened
an arms embargo on Syria and expanded other sanctions on Monday
to try to hasten the end of the conflict between President
Bashar al-Assad and rebels that is escalating towards civil war.
The new embargo rules require EU countries to search planes
and ships, starting from Tuesday, if they suspect they are
carrying arms, dual-use goods or equipment used for repression
to Syria.
"These sanctions are important because they will allow ships
to be examined to see what cargo they're carrying, and that will
prevent, I hope, any arms reaching Syria," EU foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers
in Brussels.
The EU decision sharpens differences with Russia, which has
provided the Syrian government with weaponry and has blocked
Western moves to get a U.N. Security Council resolution
threatening Syria with sanctions.
All 27 EU countries must enforce the sanctions - including
Cyprus, which some Western diplomats suspect is used by Russia
as a shipment route to supply arms to Assad. Cypriot President
Demetris Christofias has dismissed this idea as "fairy tales".
Ashton said it would be up to EU governments to implement
cargo inspections, which British Foreign Secretary William Hague
said should damage Assad's access to weapons.
"I hope it will mean that the European Union will be more
effective together at preventing any flow of arms to the Syrian
regime," he said.
The tighter EU sanctions could also make it more difficult
to supply weapons to Assad's opponents. U.S. intelligence
officials say weapons funded by sympathisers in Saudi Arabia and
Qatar are crossing the Lebanese border to the rebels.
The new sanctions include a ban on the Syrian national
airline that will prevent the flag carrier landing at EU
airports, although it will still be able to fly over EU
countries and make emergency stops.
Ministers added 26 people, mostly military officials, to a
list of those subject to EU travel bans and asset freezes. The
bloc had already imposed sanctions on 49 organisations and 129
people in Syria. Details of these measures were due to be made
public on Tuesday.
With violence escalating, Dutch Foreign Minister Uri
Rosenthal said the presence of chemicals weapons in Syria was a
major concern.
"The turmoil could also expand to the stocks of chemical
weapons," he said. "The sense of urgency is only on the
increase. The stocks of chemical weapons are part of the story."
Some foreign ministers said the time had come to start
thinking about how to help a post-Assad Syria.
"The regime will fall, but it will leave Syria in a
difficult situation," said Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt.
"We must be ... prepared to help and assist in economic ways ...
We should concentrate more of our attention on the day after."
Spanish Deputy Foreign Minister Gonzalo de Benito said: "We
must talk about the reconstruction of the country because it is
easy to imagine the level of destruction there is in the
infrastructure, in the Syrian economy as a whole."
