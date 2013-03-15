* France's Hollande, backed by Cameron, advocates ending ban
* Merkel raises concerns over arms proliferation
* Foreign ministers to discuss issue again next week
(Adds quote from French official)
By Peter Griffiths and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, March 15 European Union governments on
Friday rejected Franco-British efforts to lift an EU arms
embargo to allow weapons supplies to Syrian rebels, saying this
could spark an arms race and worsen regional instability.
France and Britain found little support for their proposal
at an EU summit in Brussels, diplomats said, but
EU foreign ministers will consider the issue again next week.
French President Francois Hollande, backed by British Prime
Minister David Cameron, pressed for the embargo to be lifted,
saying Europe could not allow the Syrian people to be massacred.
Western nations mostly have stood on the sidelines as 70,000
Syrians have been killed, according to a U.N. estimate, during a
two-year-old revolt against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a leading opponent of
lifting the arms embargo, said there was a danger that Assad's
allies Russia and Iran could step up arms supplies to his
government if the 27-nation EU lifted its restrictions.
Just because Britain and France now wanted to drop the ban,
that didn't mean 25 other states must follow suit, she told a
news conference in Brussels. "That will not be the case."
"Others have, with, in my view, very good reasons ...
pointed to the fact that Iran and also Russia are only waiting
for a signal to export arms (and) that one must also be aware of
the fragile situation in Lebanon and what that means for the
arming of Hezbollah," she said.
German officials cite what happened in North Africa where
guns smuggled out of Libya helped arm Islamists in Mali.
European Council President Herman van Rompuy said leaders
had asked their foreign ministers to look at the arms embargo
"as a matter of priority" at a March 22-23 meeting in Dublin.
GUARANTEES
Hollande said he had received guarantees from the Syrian
opposition that any arms delivered to them would end up in the
right hands.
"I will do everything so that at the end of May at the very
latest ... a common solution is adopted by the Union," he said.
Syrian insurgents are a disparate array of mostly locally
organised units, only some of which are loyal to the Free Syrian
Army, which is loosely linked to the internationally recognised
political opposition, the Cairo-based Syrian National Coalition.
Others are hardline Sunni Islamist factions, such as the al
Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, which Washington calls a terrorist
group, but which has won prestige for its battlefield exploits.
French officials say that, for now, Paris is keener to use
the scrapping of the embargo as a bargaining chip to put
political pressure on Assad than to actually supply arms.
Britain, too. has not said it would arm the rebels.
France and Britain reopened the Syrian issue only days after
EU states had hammered out a hard-fought compromise to relax the
embargo to allow non-lethal aid to the opposition, such as
armoured vehicles and technical assistance.
A French foreign ministry official said any changes to the
arms embargo would be gradual and would likely be implemented
only when the current package of EU sanctions on Syria expires
at the end of May.
"It is not going to take effect immediately. It will
probably take a few weeks to try to agree and probably be
effective at the end of May," Justin Vaisse said during the
General Marshall Fund's annual Brussels Forum.
Cameron said pressure must be applied to bring about a
transition in Syria.
"As things stand today, I am not saying that Britain would
actually like to supply arms to rebel groups," he said.
"What we want to do is work with them and try to make sure
that they are doing the right thing. And with technical
assistance we are able to do that."
The arms ban is part of a package of EU sanctions on Syria
that rolls over every three months. An extension agreed last
month expires on June 1. Without unanimous agreement to renew or
amend it, the embargo lapses, along with the sanctions.
Although an EU agreement to lift the embargo completely is
unlikely, there could be scope for a compromise, perhaps
expanding the aid that EU governments may give to the rebels.
France and Britain have both suggested they could act alone
if no EU-wide agreement can be reached.
"Two countries may want this, but the overwhelming majority
don't and to lift the embargo there's got to be unanimity," one
senior EU official said. "It's not just Germany that has
concerns, but Sweden, Spain, Austria and others too."
(Additional reporting by Luke Baker, Robin Emmott, Julien
Ponthus, John O'Donnell, Ilona Wissenbach, Andreas Rinke in
Brussels, John Irish in Paris, writing by Adrian Croft; Editing
by Michael Roddy)