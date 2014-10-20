(Updates with EU statement)
LUXEMBOURG Oct 20 The European Union urged
Turkey on Monday to open its border to allow supplies to get
through to residents of the Syrian border town of Kobani that is
being besieged by Islamic State insurgents.
EU governments also tightened sanctions on the government of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which is locked in a
three-year-old civil war.
They agreed to ban the export of jet fuel to Syria, saying
it was being used for air attacks on civilians, and to add 16
people and two organisations to its list of sanctions on Syria.
Kurdish militias in Kobani have been fighting off an Islamic
State offensive since September without outside help apart from
periodic U.S.-led air strikes on the ultra-radical insurgents.
"The EU appreciates efforts by Turkey to shelter refugees
from Kobani and calls on Turkey to open its border for any
supply for the people of Kobani," EU foreign ministers said in a
statement after discussing the advance of Islamic State in Syria
and Iraq at a meeting in Luxembourg.
The statement did not specify what kind of supplies the EU
was urging Turkey to let through but an EU diplomat said the
ministers had in mind humanitarian supplies rather than weapons.
Turkey said on Monday it would allow Iraqi Kurdish fighters
to reinforce fellow Kurds in Kobani, while the United States
air-dropped arms for the first time to help the defenders resist
an Islamic State assault.
Ankara views the Syrian Kurds with deep suspicion because of
their ties to the PKK, a group that waged a decades-long
militant campaign for Kurdish rights in Turkey and which
Washington regards as a terrorist organisation.
A group that monitors the Syrian civil war said last week
the Kurdish forces faced inevitable defeat in Kobani if Turkey
did not open its border to let through arms, something Ankara
has appeared reluctant to do.
EU foreign ministers also urged governments to step up
efforts to deny Islamic State the benefits of illicit sales of
oil and other goods.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Mark Heinrich)