BEIRUT Nov 30 New footage posted on the
Internet appears to have been filmed by a Syrian rebel who
points the camera along the barrel of his gun as he shoots 10
unarmed prisoners.
The video, posted on YouTube on Thursday, shows 10 men
wearing t-shirts and camouflage trousers lying face down next to
a building and a lookout tower. Even before the shooting, two of
the men are not moving and one has blood coming from his torso.
"I swear to God that we are peaceful," begs one of the men
to the camera, which is being held by the gunman. Cowering, the
man gets up to plead with rebels. As he approaches a rebel
off-screen, a shot is heard and he returns holding his bloodied
arm.
The cameraman then points the camera along the barrel of his
Kalashnikov assault rifle as he shoots the men.
"God is great. Jabhat al-Nusra," he says, referring to the
secretive al-Nusra Front, an Islamist rebel unit linked to al
Qaeda that has claimed responsibility for several suicide bomb
attacks around the country.
The gunman gets on the back of a pickup truck and the camera
pans to show the man who had been shot in the arm still moving.
More shots are fired and his body spasms.
Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the
footage. Comments accompanying the video said it was filmed in
Ras al-Ain, a town on the border with Turkey where pitched
battles have raged in recent weeks.
Syria's uprising started with peaceful protests which were
harshly suppressed by troops and has evolved into a civil war in
which foreign jihadi fighters have joined ranks with defecting
soldiers and armed civilians.
The 20-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad
has left 40,000 people dead. World powers who support the
uprising say they are wary of providing arms to rebel groups due
to the increasing role of Islamist radicals.
Rights groups accuse both rebel groups and government forces
of war crimes including summary executions and torture.