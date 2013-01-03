BRIEF-U.S. Air Force awards Lockheed Martin $413 mln for JASSM-ER production
* U.S. Air force awards lockheed martin $413 million for jassm®-er production
AMMAN Jan 3 Dozens of people were feared dead or wounded after a car bomb exploded on Thursday at a petrol station in the Syrian capital Damascus, opposition activists said.
The petrol station was packed with people queueing for fuel that has become increasingly scarce during the country's 21-month-long civil war, the activists said.
The bombing took place in the Barzeh al-Balad district, whose residents include a mix of majority Sunni Muslims and several other religious and ethnic minorities.
NEW YORK, June 1 A Delaware court ruled on Thursday that Cypress Semiconductor must delay its annual shareholder meeting, ruling in favor of ex-CEO T.J. Rodgers who has waged a board battle against the company he founded.