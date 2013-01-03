AMMAN Jan 3 Dozens of people were feared dead or wounded after a car bomb exploded on Thursday at a petrol station in the Syrian capital Damascus, opposition activists said.

The petrol station was packed with people queueing for fuel that has become increasingly scarce during the country's 21-month-long civil war, the activists said.

The bombing took place in the Barzeh al-Balad district, whose residents include a mix of majority Sunni Muslims and several other religious and ethnic minorities.