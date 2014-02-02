* West says 'barrel bombs' indiscriminately target civilians
* Aerial attacks come after Swiss peace talks go into recess
* Rebels announce new offensive in southern province
* Al Qaeda-linked militants grab gasfield and border area
By Stephen Kalin
BEIRUT, Feb 2 Syrian military helicopters
dropped more improvised "barrel bombs" on the northern city of
Aleppo on Sunday, a monitoring group said, bringing the death
toll to at least 83 people in the latest episode of a campaign
that many consider a war crime.
Most of the victims killed since Friday have been civilians
from the city's eastern districts, including women and children,
according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights, which has a broad network of sources across Syria.
The use of barrel bombs - oil drums or cylinders packed with
explosives and shrapnel - has drawn international condemnation,
not least from Western powers at last week's peace talks in
Switzerland.
The first round of negotiations wound up on Friday without
progress towards ending Syria's three-year civil war or reducing
the violence, which regularly kills more than 100 people a day.
Western powers proposed a U.N. Security Council resolution
in December to condemn the use of barrel bombs, which they say
indiscriminately target civilians. The weapons have killed well
over 700 people in Syria in the past six weeks.
But Russia, a staunch ally of President Bashar al-Assad, has
repeatedly blocked such plans in the Security Council.
Syrian authorities say they are targeting the rebels who
control large portions of Aleppo, Syria's largest city and once
its business hub.
Amateur videos posted online by opposition media activists
showed scenes of panic from recent aerial bombardments.
BOMBS ERUPT IN FLAMES
In one video, a young man carries the limp body of a child
through a wrecked residential neighbourhood whose buildings are
barely discernible through thick clouds of white dust. Dazed
children shield their faces with their shirts as a man leads two
screaming women covered in soot away from the apparent site of
the attack.
Another video shows barrel bombs falling from the sky -
small black dots that fall through the air before erupting in
flames and thick grey smoke.
Other videos show men pulling a girl from under the remains
of a building said to have been destroyed by bombing.
The Observatory said there was heavy congestion at a
checkpoint in a southwestern neighbourhood after the government
closed it to traffic, preventing residents from fleeing the
bombardment and related clashes further east.
The military also used barrel bombs in the suburbs of the
capital Damascus over the weekend and carried out conventional
shelling and air strikes in several other cities and villages
around the country, the Observatory and other activists said.
Their reports could not be independently confirmed.
Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels in the southern province of
Deraa - where the first protests of the Syrian revolution broke
out in 2011 - announced advances in a new battle they called
"Geneva-Hawran", named jointly after the Swiss peace talks and a
region in southern Syria.
In an online video statement, a rebel leader said fighters
had seized several checkpoints from government forces, destroyed
a few of their tanks and inflicted casualties.
A news bulletin on Syrian state television said the army had
killed "several terrorists" in the same area, including five
fighters from other Arab countries.
THE LANGUAGE OF WAR
Firas al Hawrani, a spokesman for the offensive, told Al
Arabiya television the battle was intended to support the
Western-backed opposition that attended negotiations in Geneva.
"It is an expression of support for the Syrian opposition
that is waging war against this tyrannical regime and is trying
to convince the world that the regime does not understand the
language of politics. It only understands the language of war,"
he said.
In the north, militants from the al Qaeda-linked Islamic
State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) seized control of an area on
the Turkish border called al-Raa'i, the Observatory said.
ISIL freed more than 400 people from a prison in the area
who had been held by the rival Islamist Liwa al-Tawhid unit, and
clashes between the two groups continued nearby, according to
the monitoring group.
In the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, ISIL seized the
Koniko gasfield from the Nusra Front and other Islamist rebels
who had controlled it for several weeks after wresting it from
tribal gunmen. Koniko has one of the largest gas plants in
Syria.
Fighting between ISIL and rival factions seeking to push it
out of rebel-held swathes of northern and eastern Syria
initially led to a rollback of ISIL dominance late last year
along the border and in cities such as Aleppo, Idlib and Raqqa.
But as the intra-rebel conflict has raged on, ISIL has
retaken some areas. Both sides have lost more than 1,400
fighters to clashes and suicide car bombs.
Since March 2011, more than 130,000 people across Syria have
been killed and nearly 6 million forced from their homes.
The conflict began with popular protests against four
decades of Assad family rule but evolved into a civil war after
a crackdown by security forces led to an armed uprising.
