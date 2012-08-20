AMMAN Aug 20 President Bashar al-Assad's forces
launched a helicopter-backed offensive to retake a rebel-held
Syrian town near the Turkish border on Monday, killing four
opposition fighters, an opposition Free Syrian Army official
said.
The fighting in Qastal Maaf, a mountain town on the road
from the port of Latakia to Turkey, marks the first outbreak of
major fighting in the strategic forest region, 8 km (5 miles)
from the border and home to some of Syria's northern air
defences, Selim al-Omar said from Latakia.
Omar said helicopters fired rockets on the Sunni Muslim town
as loyalist forces, composed mostly of shabbiha militiamen of
the same minority Alawite sect as Assad, tried to storm it.
Omar said the attack had been repelled.
It was not immediately possible to independently verify the
account.