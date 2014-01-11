BEIRUT Jan 11 An al Qaeda affiliate in Syria
battled rival rebels across the country's north on Saturday and
dozens of bodies piled up in a hospital in an insurgent-held
city, a monitoring group said.
A week of infighting between the al Qaeda-linked group, the
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), and other groups
including another al Qaeda-affiliated faction has killed
hundreds of fighters opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.
Peace talks are planned in Geneva on Jan. 22 between Assad's
government and political opponents who demand he step down after
almost three years of bloodshed.
But Assad faces little pressure to make concessions after
consolidating his grip on Damascus and the centre of Syria in
recent fighting, and the main opposition National Coalition has
yet to formally decide whether to attend the talks at all.
On Saturday, rebels moved a convoy including tanks and
machinegun-mounted trucks to one of the ISIL's strongholds in
the northwestern Idlib province in preparation to push the group
out, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Britain-based monitoring group, which tracks
developments in Syria through a network of military and medical
sources, said five rebels were killed when their car hit a
landmine outside the town, Saraqeb.
Heavy clashes were taking place around Saraqeb on Saturday,
it said.
In Raqqa, the eastern provincial capital which is the only
Syrian city under full rebel control, the Observatory said ISIL
fighters seized a checkpoint and took over the train station
from rival rebels.
In an indication of how heavy the fighting had been in Raqqa
in recent days with rival Islamist rebels including some loyal
to another al Qaeda affiliate, the Nusra Front, the Observatory
quoted medical sources as saying there were dozens of bodies of
Islamic State fighters in a hospital.
The ISIL fighters had also dumped the corpses of dozens of
their foes in the nearby village of Jazra, to the west of Raqqa,
the Observatory said.
The monitoring group said on Friday 500 people had been
killed in the rebel fighting which erupted eight days ago.
