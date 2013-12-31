BEIRUT Dec 31 Insecurity and power cuts have
cut Syria's daily flour output capacity to 3,000 tonnes from
7,700 tonnes since its conflict began in 2011, forcing it into
costly imports and causing low stockpiles in some provinces, the
prime minister said.
"Importing flour places many burdens on the government. It's
not easy to be a flour importer," Wael al-Halqi told parliament
on Tuesday.
Syria has struggled in recent months to buy essential food
staples such as flour, wheat, sugar and rice through tenders, in
part due to U.S. and EU sanctions imposed on President Bashar
al-Assad's government. Some deals have been struck outside the
tender process using middlemen.
The sanctions do not cover food but those on banking, in
addition to asset freezes, have made tenders difficult.
In December, however, Syria has tendered for food, including
flour, using a credit line from Iran's export bank in what could
be a test of a deal to ease some sanctions against Tehran.
Halqi said Syria was having to import most of its flour at a
cost of $580 per tonne to meet daily domestic demand of about
6,110 tonnes.
He said many of Syria's 57 flour mills have gone out of
operation and face problems "in securing electric power and oil
derivatives to run off generators."
Other difficulties included "the unsafe conditions for
transferring wheat to and from the mills and mill workers'
difficulty in reaching their workplaces."
The beginning of winter has made Syria's plight even more
urgent, prompting the United Nations to begin airlifting food
this month into eastern parts of Syria from Iraq.
"Sometimes the difficulties in securing flour is what leads
strategic reserves to reach low levels and vary from one
province to another," Halqi said.
But he said violence and instability in certain parts of the
country would not interrupt the production of bread, calling it
"a red line for the Syrian government."
