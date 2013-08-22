* Syria urgently needs to step up food purchases
* Newly proposed payment system seen as too complex
* Traders waiting to see how system works before
participating
By Maha El Dahan and Michael Hogan
ABU DHABI/HAMBURG, Aug 22 Syria's efforts to
step up food purchases are being thwarted by sellers unwilling
to risk delays in payments from frozen foreign bank accounts.
Civil war and a deepening humanitarian crisis have prompted
the government of President Bashar al-Assad to issue a series of
tenders for sugar, wheat, flour and rice in recent weeks.
The country needs to import around 2 million tonnes of wheat
this year as civil war has sliced its crop to a near-30 year low
at 1.5 million tonnes, less than half the pre-conflict average.
State buyers said payment for purchases via tenders would be
made from the government's frozen accounts abroad with waivers
obtained from countries that have imposed financial sanctions.
But international traders are showing little enthusiasm for
the proposed payment system.
"This is too much of a big risk. The process of getting
funds from the frozen accounts is too slow and complex to enable
a rapid offer in a grain tender," one European trader told
Reuters.
Food is not covered by international sanctions, but banking
restrictions and asset freezes imposed by Washington and Europe,
as well as civil war have made it difficult for some trading
houses to do business with Damascus.
Seller reluctance was plain in Tuesday's wheat tender by
Syria's General Establishment for Cereal Processing and Trade,
or Hoboob, seeking 200,000 tonnes of wheat. Hoboob failed to
make any purchase after receiving just two offers that it said
did not meet specifications.
A sugar tender announced by Syria's state-owned General
Foreign Trade Organisation (GFTO) for 276,000 tonnes of white
sugar also closed on July 16 without a purchase.
The GFTO then announced another tender for the same amount
which closed on Aug. 13 in which payment could be made using
frozen funds but only one offer was made. The organisation is
still looking into whether or not it will take the only offer
made or cancel the tender.
BURDEN FOR TRADERS
Part of the problem with the new system, traders said, is
that the government is putting responsibility for obtaining
payment through frozen funds mostly on them.
Any release of payments through that method would require a
series of permissions including the country in which the frozen
bank account is located.
"That would involve too much of a headache for the seller
and then the grains would end up being priced higher for the
Syrian government," a Lebanese grain trader who does business
with Damascus said.
Compounding the problem is the fact that terms for state
tenders have not been revised to reflect the increasing
political risk of dealing with Syria.
In Hoboob's recent tender for wheat, the organisation was
asking for a bid bond, or deposit, of 5 percent of the volume or
a maximum of 1 million euros with offers expected to be valid
for 7 days.
If traders had any later difficulties getting payment from
frozen bank accounts and could not deliver the wheat, they would
still face a payment of 1 million euros to Syria because of the
bid bond, a risk seen as too large to take by some companies.
"The Syrians are still demanding the terms given to premium
grains buyers rather than a country with among the highest
levels of political risk in international trade. They have not
relaxed their tender terms to reflect this," a second European
trader said.
Some traders said they were waiting to find out how well the
frozen funds payment system would work for others. Others said
it was easier to trade in the private sector.
"It is much simpler, there are some problems that arise now
of course in terms of getting the goods delivered because of the
situation on the ground and we deal only in euros but it is
easier to do business with the private sector rather than the
government," the Lebanese trader said.
Should this method of payment fail to take off, Assad's
government will need to find another way of securing the
country's urgent food needs.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)
said last month that a fifth of Syria's population was unable to
produce or buy enough food, and farmers were short of the seed
and fertilisers needed to plant the next crop.
(Additional reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide in Paris;
Writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron
Henderson)