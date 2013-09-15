BEIJING, Sept 15 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said a Russia-U.S. deal to remove Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's chemical weapons was an important first step and
called for a political solution to address the mounting death
toll in Syria.
Fabius made the comments to reporters in Beijing after
meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
After three days of talks in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on
Saturday demanded Assad account for his secret stockpile within
a week and let international inspectors eliminate all the
weapons by the middle of next year.