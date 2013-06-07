(Adds comment from French radio station, context)
TOKYO, June 7 French President Francois Hollande
on Friday demanded the immediate release of two French
journalists missing in Syria, one of the most dangerous
countries in the world for reporters.
Radio station Europe 1 said its reporter, Didier Francois,
and photographer Edouard Elias had gone missing as they were
headed for the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.
Hollande, on a three-day visit to Japan, said contact with
the two had been lost.
"I demand the immediate release of these journalists because
they do not represent any state," he told a news conference
alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"These are men who have worked so the world can get
information... Journalists must be treated as journalists."
Hollande declined to provide further information on the
journalists so as not to endanger their lives.
A Europe 1 spokesman said French auhorities were "doing
everything to provide us with information".
Four Italian journalists were kidnapped in Syria in April
and were released after a little more than a week in captivity.
Another Italian journalist, Domenico Quirico, who went missing
in Syria two months ago, spoke to his wife by telephone on
Thursday, according to his Turin-based newspaper la
Stampa.
Syrian government troops and their allies have won a string
of successes in recent weeks, boosting Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad at a time when the United States and Russia are
struggling to organise a peace conference aimed at ending the
civil war, which has killed more than 80,000 people.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Additional reporting by Gerard
Bon in Paris; Editing by Ron Popeski)