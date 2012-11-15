* France to raise arming rebels at EU meeting next week
By John Irish
PARIS, Nov 15 France will discuss supplying arms
to Syrian opposition forces with its European partners in the
coming weeks now that an opposition coalition has been
established, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday.
France is wary of militarising the 20-month-old conflict,
but is also reluctant to leave areas under opposition control
unprotected against attacks by President Bashar al-Assad's
forces, Fabius told RTL radio.
"At the moment there is an embargo on arms, so no weapons
are being delivered from Europe. The question will undoubtedly
be raised for defensive weapons but it's something we can only
do in coordination with the rest of Europe," Fabius said.
On Tuesday France hailed the Syrian National Coalition for
Opposition and Revolutionary Forces "as the sole legitimate
representative of the Syrian people and as future government of
a democratic Syria" - the first Western power to go that far.
The coalition is supposed to be a more inclusive grouping of
opposition voices than previous incarnations, with closer links
to rebels inside Syria.
Fabius said Paris was talking to Moscow and United Nations
special envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, as it waited for the Syrian
coalition to form a provisional government in the weeks ahead
that could open the door to supplying arms.
"We want to avoid going towards militarisation. On the other
hand we must prevent liberated zones from being destroyed. We
must find a fair balance," Fabius said.
A senior European Union official said ahead of a Nov. 19
meeting of the bloc's foreign and defence ministers that there
had to be unanimity among member states for changes in sanctions
to be applied.
"No such proposition will be examined yet. We are at the
beginning of the process," the official said. He added that
there were huge practical difficulties in selectively lifting
the arms embargo.
The embargo expires on Dec. 1, but there is already a
decision in principle to extended it for 12 more months, an EU
spokeswoman said.
CROCODILE TEARS
France, one of Assad's harshest critics, has thus far ruled
out sending weapons, concerned they could get into the hands of
radical Islamists, but the coalition is urging European states
to allow it access to arms.
President Francois Hollande will meet the coalition's
leaders in Paris on Saturday, including its chief, Mouaz
Alkhatib and Georges Sabra, head of the Syrian National Council
which makes up a third of the coalition's members.
Before meeting Hollande, Alkhatib will travel to London on
Friday to take part in a meeting of coalition representatives
and countries to consider further political and non-lethal
practical support to the group.
Britain said on Nov. 8 that it wanted to put "everything on
the table" in looking at ways of dealing with the Syria
conflict, and did not rule out looking again at the arms
embargo.
A French diplomatic source said Paris had suspended
delivering financial and humanitarian assistance directly to
safe havens in Syria and would discuss on Friday how that help
could be transferred to the coalition.
"If we miss the opportunity to support this restructuring of
the Syrian opposition, we can't shed crocodile tears afterwards
saying it's descending into chaos," the source said. "We have a
collective responsibility to keep this alive and support it."
Speaking in Paris, German Foreign Minister Guido
Westwerwelle said he supported the new coalition, but that it
still had to undertake several steps before acquiring
legitimacy.
"There are three critical criteria. It needs a clear
declaration in favour of democracy, a commitment for a state
that abides by the rule of law and a commitment to communal and
religious plurality," he said.