PARIS, June 14 France said on Friday that establishing a no-fly zone in Syria was unlikely for now because of opposition from some members of the United Nations Security Council.

"The problem with this type of measure is that it can only be put in place with approval from the international community," French foreign ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot told journalists.

"A decision from the United Nations Security Council is needed, and not just any decision," he said. A Chapter 7 resolution authorising military action was needed and that was unlikely to be passed, he said. (Reporting by John Irish and Nathalie Huet; Editing by Louise Ireland)