PARIS, Sept 27 A lawyer acting for the uncle of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad rejected on Friday accusations
by French anti-corruption groups that the ex-military commander
had illegally acquired millions of dollars of assets in France.
Sherpa and Transparency International France this month
filed a complaint alleging corruption, money-laundering,
embezzlement of public funds and misuse of corporate assets by
Rifaat al-Assad, who turned against the Syrian government in the
1980s and now lives in exile in France and Spain.
"Were there even the slightest doubt over my client's real
estate ... would President Francois Mitterrand have awarded him
the Legion d'Honneur in 1986?" lawyer Marcel Ceccaldi told
Reuters, referring to France's highest distinction.
Ceccaldi said his clients' real estate holdings dated back
to 1984-1986 and were transparent and legal.
Earlier, the son of Rifaat al-Assad, Siwar al-Assad, told
France Info radio his father had received funds since 1984 from
"states, leaders and friends abroad." That included a gift from
the king of Saudi Arabia of a 45 hectare (111 acre) property and
stud farm north of Paris, he said.
Le Monde daily said his holdings also included a Paris
mansion and some 40 apartments in the capital, valuing his total
estate in France at 160 million euros ($215 million).
Before turning against the government, Rifaat al-Assad is
widely held responsible for crushing an Islamist uprising in
1982 against then-president Hafez al-Assad, Bashar's father, in
which many thousands were killed.
He has previously called on Bashar al-Assad to step down.
A French court will determine whether or not to launch an
investigation in the weeks to come.
($1 = 0.7418 euros)
