PARIS Aug 22 France said on Thursday that the international community would need to respond with force if allegations that Syrian government forces had carried out a mass chemical attack on civilians proved to be true.

"There would have to be reaction with force in Syria from the international community, but there is no question of sending troops on the ground," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on French television network BFM.

He added that if the U.N. Security Council could not make a decision, one would have to be taken "in other ways." He did not elaborate. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by John Stonestreet)