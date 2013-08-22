PARIS Aug 22 France said on Thursday that the
international community would need to respond with force if
allegations that Syrian government forces had carried out a mass
chemical attack on civilians proved to be true.
"There would have to be reaction with force in Syria from
the international community, but there is no question of sending
troops on the ground," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on
French television network BFM.
He added that if the U.N. Security Council could not make a
decision, one would have to be taken "in other ways." He did not
elaborate.
