* Opposition chief says all agree Assad has no role in
transition
* Opposition to decide on Jan. 17 whether to attend
* Western source says Assad has no desire to negotiate
By John Irish and Warren Strobel
PARIS, Jan 12 The "Friends of Syria", an
alliance of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries who oppose
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, urged opposition groups on
Sunday to attend this month's peace talks, saying there was no
other route to a political solution.
With 10 days to go until the first direct talks between the
opposition and President Bashar al-Assad's government - set for
Jan. 22 in Switzerland and dubbed "Geneva 2" - Western backers
have struggled to unify rebel groups.
The main political opposition body in exile, the Syrian
National Coalition (SNC), has been plagued by bickering. It
postponed a decision on whether to attend until next week after
nearly a quarter of its 121 members threatened to resign after
the re-election of its Saudi-backed leader, Ahmad al-Jarba.
In a final statement, the 11 core Friends of Syria nations
urged the SNC to attend the talks in Montreux, on the shores of
Lake Geneva.
"We invite them to form, as soon as possible, a delegation
of opposition forces to participate in the political process,"
the joint statement said.
"There is no other political solution," French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius said. "There will be no political
solution for Syria unless 'Geneva 2' meets."
OPPOSITION "REASSURED"
Jarba, who attended the Paris meeting, did not say whether
he believed the Coalition would go, but said he was reassured
that the 11 nations had agreed that there could be no transition
under Assad.
"We are all in agreement to say that Assad has no future in
Syria," he said.
However, one of Geneva 2's main sponsors is Russia, which
has shielded Assad from Western pressure on the U.N. Security
Council and rejects the view that his departure is a necessary
condition for a settlement.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold meetings in
Paris on Monday with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and
Lakhdar Brahimi, the U.N./Arab League envoy for Syria, to
prepare for Geneva 2. Lavrov is also due to meet the Coalition
and several Arab foreign ministers.
Syria plunged into civil war after an uprising against four
decades of Assad family rule erupted in March 2011 and descended
into an armed insurgency after the army cracked down on
protests.
Assad's forces have recently been gaining ground against
rebel fighters backed by the political opposition groups, and he
faces little pressure to make concessions. At the same time,
radical Islamists distrusted by the West have taken a bigger
role in the campaign to oust him.
A Western diplomatic source said the opposition was right to
debate whether it should attend Geneva as Damascus refuses to
discuss Assad handing over powers.
"The attitude of the regime, which is sending a delegation
to do everything but talk of a transition, endangers Geneva, as
does the increase in violent bombardments in recent weeks," the
source said.
"If Russia wants a serious Geneva, it must understand that
there cannot be a disconnect between what is happening on the
ground and the core diplomatic objective."
BACKING FOR OPPOSITION
The source said the Paris talks had aimed to reassure Jarba
that the 11 countries backed the opposition wholeheartedly, and
that regional nations with links to fighters in Syria would
encourage those fighters to support the SNC ahead of Geneva.
"The 11 agree that, whatever the constraints, provocations,
refusals by the regime with regard to Geneva, we think it is
important they go to Geneva. The illusion that the regime is
willing to negotiate has to be broken."
He acknowledged there was no guarantee the opposition would
attend, saying a great deal of work still needed to be done.
Western powers have supported the opposition with rhetoric
but have backed away from material aid as al Qaeda-linked groups
take advantage of a power vacuum in rebel-held regions.
In their statement, the Friends of Syria, who include the
United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, said all armed
groups had to respect democratic and pluralistic values, and
recognise the political authority of the Coalition.
"Extremist groups play in the favour of the regime, damage
the image of the democratic and legitimate Syrian opposition,
and deprive them of local and international sympathy and
support," the statement said.
