* Freed journalists in good health - Hollande
* Found blindfolded and bound on Turkish-Syrian border
* To be handed over to French officials after medical checks
(Updates throughout)
ISTANBUL, April 19 Four French journalists held
hostage in Syria since June were found by Turkish soldiers on
its border with Syria on Saturday, Turkish media reported, and
French President Francois Hollande said the four were in good
health.
Nicolas Henin, Pierre Torres, Edouard Elias and Didier
Francois were found in Sanliurfa province blindfolded with their
hands bound, Dogan News Agency said.
Hollande said the four were in "good health, in spite of the
very gruelling conditions of their captivity." They will be
taken to France in the coming hours, he said in a statement.
Dogan said the journalists had been kidnapped by the rebel
group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) but that an
unknown group brought the journalists to the Turkish border on
Friday night. They would be handed over to French officials
after medical checks, it said.
Francois, a veteran war correspondent working for Europe 1
radio, and Elias, a photographer, were abducted in early June on
their way to Aleppo. Henin, who was working for Le Point
magazine and Torres, reporting for French-German television
channel Arte, were taken later that month.
Syria is the most dangerous place in the world for
journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Two French journalists remain missing in the Sahel region of
North Africa.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; additional reporting by Alexandria
Sage; Editing by Janet Lawrence)