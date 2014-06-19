PARIS, June 19 France wants an alliance of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries who oppose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to boost support for groups fighting jihadists in light of events in Iraq and is ready to contribute, the French president's office said on Thursday.

France has so far agreed to provide non-lethal aid to the Syrian opposition but has ruled out providing heavy weapons that could change the balance of power on the ground.

"France ... wants the Friends of Syria to reinforce and coordinate their support for the opposition fighting jihadist groups. It is ready to contribute," French President Francois Hollande's office said in a statement. (Reporting by John Irish; writing by Leigh Thomas)