BRIEF-Rye Patch Gold announces bought deal offering of $10 mln
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 38.5 million shares of company at a price of $0.26 per common share
PARIS Aug 8 France will chair a ministerial meeting of U.N. Security Council members on Aug. 30 that will focus mainly on the humanitarian situation in Syria and in neighbouring countries, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
"By bringing together its Security Council partners, France wants to demonstrate its support for the Syrian people, its growing worries about regional stability and its attachment to a transition toward a democratic, pluralistic system," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
France holds the month-long rotating chairmanship of the U.N. Security Council.
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 38.5 million shares of company at a price of $0.26 per common share
WASHINGTON, June 6 A free-speech institute on Tuesday sent a letter to President Donald Trump demanding the prolific tweeter unblock certain Twitter users on grounds the practice violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.