(Corrects the word "Council" in third paragraph to "coalition")
PARIS Nov 13 France said on Tuesday it
recognises Syria's newly formed opposition coalition as the
legitimate representative of the Syrian people, becoming the
first European nation to do so.
Syrian opposition groups struck a deal in Doha on Sunday to
form a broad coalition to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad
after 20 months of an uprising against his rule.
"I announce today that France recognises the Syrian national
coalition a s the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian
people and as future government of a democratic Syria allowing
to bring an end to Bashar al-Assad's regime," Hollande told a
news conference in Paris.
