PARIS, Sept 20 French President Francois
Hollande hopes to convince Iran to pursue a political solution
to the civil war in Syria when he meets his Iranian counterpart
next week, aides said on Friday.
Hollande and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who took
office last month, are due to meet on Tuesday on the sidelines
of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Iran is one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's main
allies in the conflict, which has killed well over 100,000 and
destabilised the region.
Meanwhile France, one of Assad's fiercest critics, suggested
for the first time on Thursday that Paris could arm the rebels,
though it considers a political solution the only way out of the
conflict.
An aide to Hollande, who will be the first French president
to meet his Iranian counterpart since 2005, said France was
eager to get Iran on board for peace talks in Geneva.
"What we want is Iran to fully commit to seeking a real
political transition in Syria, as other actors have," the
official said.
France has been a strong advocate of sanctions to put
pressure Iran over its nuclear programme, which the West fears
is directed at developing nuclear weapons, but has been more
conciliatory since Rouhani, a relative moderate, was elected.
Rouhani told the American television network NBC this week
that Iran would never seek any weapons of mass destruction,
including nuclear weapons.
Hollande said on Thursday he had accepted an invitation that
could make him the first leader of a major Western power to meet
the new Iranian president.
However, the White House also said on Thursday that it was
possible President Barack Obama could meet Rouhani in New York
if Iran signalled it was serious about curbing its nuclear
programme.
Hollande's aide said Paris did not want to open discussions
in parallel to negotiations between Iran and the "P5+1" powers:
Russia, China, the United States, Britain, Germany and France.
"Since President Rouhani has said that Iran does not want to
obtain nuclear weapons, we simply want him to give the
international community the means to make sure," the aide added.
Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful and aimed only
at power production and medical uses.