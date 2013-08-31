PARIS Aug 31 Most French people do not want
France to take part in military action on Syria and most do not
trust French President Francois Hollande to do so, a poll showed
on Saturday.
The United States said on Friday it would punish Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's government for a chemical attack
that it says killed more than 1,400 people in Damascus last
week, and Hollande said Britain's parliamentary vote against
military strikes would not affect France's own actions.
The BVA poll released by Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France,
showed 64 percent of respondents opposed military action, 58
percent did not trust Hollande to conduct it, and 35 percent
feared it could "set the entire region (Middle East) ablaze".
Two other opinion polls published this week, and carried out
after the gas attack, indicated lukewarm support among French
voters for military intervention in Syria.
Hollande, whose popularity has been hurt by economic gloom,
showed unexpected military mettle when he dispatched troops to
help Mali's government fend off Islamist rebels earlier this
year, an intervention backed by two-thirds of the public.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Louise Ireland)