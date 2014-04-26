PARIS, France, April 26 A French government
spokesman denied on Sunday a report that it paid a ransom for
the release a week ago of four French journalists held captive
in Syria for more than 10 months.
Focus, a German magazine, published on its website a report
that France paid 18 million dollars for their release, citing
NATO sources in Brussels. The report said the ransom money was
brought to Ankara by Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
"The government categorically denies this report and
reiterates France's position on the question of liberation of
hostages which (foreign minister) Laurent Fabius recalled last
Saturday," a defence ministry spokesman told Reuters.
"Remember also that (president Francois) Hollande has said
it is a very important principle that hostage-takers should not
be tempted to take others. Everything is done through
negotiations and discussions."
The four journalists returned home to France on April 20,
where they were met at an airbase by Hollande and by their
families and friends.
French authorities have released few details of the
liberation of Nicolas Henin, Pierre Torres, Edouard Elias and
Didier Francois. But Turkey's Dogan News Agency reported that an
unknown group transported the journalists to the southeastern
border of Turkey, where they were discovered by Turkish
soldiers.
Dogan said the journalists' captor was the rebel group
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said at the time of their
release France had not paid a ransom, but that discretion
prevented him from providing many details about their captivity
and liberation.
Last month, two Spanish journalists were freed after being
held hostage in Syria since September by the ISIL rebel group.
The journalists said they had to endure mock executions and
physical mistreatment while they were held. The men were
kidnapped in June 2013 and held in a locked cellar near Aleppo,
some of the time chained to each other.
