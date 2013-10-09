PARIS Oct 9 France's foreign ministry said on
Wednesday two more French journalists were being held hostage in
Syria, taking the number of its captive citizens in the country
to four.
The two men, Nicolas Henin, who was working for Le Point
magazine, and Pierre Torres, who was reporting for French-German
television channel Arte, were taken on June 22, but their
disappearance had not previously been made public.
"Everything is being done to ensure their release," the
ministry said in a statement.
Veteran war correspondent Didier Francois and photographer
Edouard Elias, were also abducted in early June on their way to
the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday the
two men were alive.
Syria is the most dangerous place in the world for
journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists says, with at
least 39 killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and
government forces.
Most kidnapped journalists have been released but several
remain missing.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alistair Lyon)