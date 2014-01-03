BEIRUT Jan 3 Explosions hit two large Syrian
gas pipelines on Friday near Damascus and the central city of
Homs, cutting electricity supplies around the capital and in
Mediterranean provinces, officials and activists said.
Video uploaded by activists of the Damascus blast showed a
bright glow on the horizon, beyond several unlit buildings.
State news agency SANA quoted Oil Minister Suleiman al-Abbas
as saying the fires from both explosions, which he blamed on
rebels battling President Bashar al-Assad, were subsequently
extinguished.
SANA said the Damascus attack caused a massive fire and that
the Electricity Ministry reported gas supplies to two power
stations in the area were cut, causing an electrical outage
across southern Syria.
The second explosion, near the border town of Tel Kalakh
east of Homs, caused a fire which could be seen across the
frontier in Lebanon, Lebanese media reported.
Abbas said the pipeline supplied a power station in the
Mediterranean city of Banias. The Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights, a British-based monitoring group, said electricity was
cut in Banias, Tartous and parts of Homs.
There have been frequent attacks on oil and gas pipelines
during nearly three years of conflict in Syria. SANA said the
Damascus pipeline was struck twice in the second half of
December.
