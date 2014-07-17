BEIRUT, July 17 Militant group Islamic State seized control of the Sha'ar gas field east of the central Syrian city of Homs after an assault against government forces on Thursday, a monitoring group said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 23 members of forces protecting the field were killed in a "wide assault carried out by Islamic State fighters from several directions".

